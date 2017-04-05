I have learnt the hard way: Young Igwe

By Tawanda Marwizi

When Peter Moyo took over the reins at Utakataka Express, pundits criticised him for his voice though his stage work has thrilled many.

He released two albums ‘Mushonga Mukuru’ and ‘Mabasa AMwari’ which did well on the local market. Now the young musician has finished recording his third album titled ‘Mopao Mokonzi’ which means ‘big man’.

The album was recorded at Jabulani Ndlovu studios.

He believes he has done ground work and music lovers will enjoy the music.

It carries tracks ‘Kurarama Kwangu’, ‘Musara Pavana’, ‘Kurera Haizinyore’ that features Andy Muridzo, ‘Baba naMai’, ‘Mudiwa Wangu’ and ‘Muridzi Weupenyu’ that features gospel musician Trymore Bande and CAPS United goal minder Edmore Sibanda.

“Jabulani tipped me on how to improve my vocals and this album will be a classical one,” he said.

The young musician said his inspiration came from his personal experience with music as well as his social life.

“You grow as you go and experience is the best teacher. I was not in this music industry before and my father never taught me how to do it but am now into it and am learning a lot,” he said.

For him live performances need to be worked on as they are the source of livelihood for several musicians.

“Utakataka is known for staging good shows and we are working to maintain the standards. Good album is complemented by perfect stage work and we are doing that,” he said.

On Friday he will start playing new songs at his shows.

The first show to promote the upcoming album has been slated for Dandaro Inn under the theme ‘New album outreach’.

“We will be playing new songs at our show at Dandaro Inn. Everything is in place so that is the time to give our fans new stuff,” he said.

The venue manager Osca Nembire said it was good to host the young Igwe as he unveils new songs to his fans.The Herald