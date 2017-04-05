Govt raises $35m to fix roads

By Helen Kadirire

Government has raised $35 million to fix roads and bridges damaged by floods.

Senior principal director in the Office of the President and Cabinet Ozias Hove said the funds were raised through the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme.

This comes after Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere declared Harare’s roads a state of disaster as they have become impassable.

Ideally, roads maintenance must be done every three, five and seven years after construction.

After five years, there should be resealing work done and after seven years, an overlay should be done to ensure they are safe for use.

“In respect to the state of our roads, most of them had become inhibitive to accessing markets due to damage by floods and others.

“What we have done is to organise the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme where in the 60-day programme we have so far raised $35 million for that purpose and also raising more funds through the $100 million Zinara bond,” he said.

Hove said all these efforts are meant to attend to the state of the roads to make it possible for farmers to access markets.

This also comes after Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko last week launched a $188 million international humanitarian appeal to assist affected communities with food and to also fix damaged infrastructure.

According to the Civil Protection Unit, at least five major bridges were washed away while roads in many parts of the country were also destroyed.

The bridges destroyed by floods include Nkankezi along the Zvishavane Mbalabala Road in Matabeleland South, Jeka along Danga-Dolo and Nuanetsi Bridge in Mberengwa, Midlands province.

Deputy Transport minister Michael Madanha has told the National Assembly that the ministry has also requested the assistance of the Zimbabwe National Army in construction of bridges. Daily News