Zifa warn clubs over team managers

By Grace Chingoma

ZIFA have issued a stern warning to Castle Lager Premier Soccer League teams that are evading club licensing system by appointing unqualified coaches as team managers.

This follows the association’s resolution that all top-flight ‘lubs’ head coaches and assistants should have CAF A licences to sit on the technical bench.

Clubs such as Harare City have redeployed former head coaches Mkhupali ‘Mr Cooper’ Masuku and Shabanie Mine Taku Shariwa to managerial positions.

Masuku is now the team manager of Sunshine Boys.

Shariwa is the Premiership returnees’ technical manager following the appointment of Wilson Mutekede as the head gaffer.

But yesterday ZIFA club licensing manager and ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, warned clubs who were trying to beat the system.

“We also would like to reiterate that no unqualified coaches are allowed to sit on the bench and that CAF A licences are still a prerequisite.

“We are very much aware that some clubs have dodged the system by appointing unqualified coaches as team managers.

“As ZIFA, we take great exception this dubious distinction, and we urge clubs to be professional.

“Coaches without requisite badges are also prohibited from entering the field during warm-up,” said Gwesela on the association’s website.

Gwesela added that clubs should observe the personnel criteria fully by also employing qualified medical persons.

“We have also noted with dismay that some clubs are still utilising the services of unqualified medical personnel.

“Let me explicitly state that only qualified medical doctors and physiotherapists are allowed to sit on the bench.

“However, players without licences will not be allowed to play in the second round of fixtures because the Zimbabwe Football Association has issued licences to all registered and eligible players.”

“Issuing of player licences and those of the technical teams was delayed by the transition from the manual registration system to an online platform known as Zimbabwe Connect,” he said.The Herald