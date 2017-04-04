Shots fired in gold mine armed robbery

By Whinsley Masara

Three masked men armed with guns pounced at a mine in Colleen Bawn and got away with gold worth more than $2 400 and $1 500 in cash after firing a shot just after midnight yesterday, police confirmed.

The three armed robbers, who are on the run, broke into a house located at Mapheza Mine just after 12 AM and threatened three mine employees who were sleeping by firing a shot into the roof.

All three were wearing black masks and each of them had a pistol.

A source at the mine who preferred anonymity said one of the miners led them to a safe in the bedroom where 64 grammes of gold and $1 500 in cash were being kept.

The source said it is suspected that someone employed at the mine tipped off the armed robbers to strike.

“The three men were all wearing masks and couldn’t be identified. They forced their way into a bedroom and fired one shot into the air to awaken the occupants.

“Three employees jumped out of bed and were ordered to kneel on the floor as the robbers ransacked their bedroom in search of money. They demanded cash and gold from the three men,” said the source.

“They disappeared into the dark after the armed robbery and haven’t been arrested yet.” Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident.

He said no arrests have been made so far and investigations are underway.

“Three men, whose names have been withheld for security reasons, were robbed of 64 grammes of gold and $1 500 in cash at gun point yesterday morning.

“The robbers are at large and we appeal to members of the public with information that may lead to the arrest of these suspects to assist the police,” said Insp Ndebele.

He warned members of the public against keeping cash and valuables like minerals at their homes or premises as this attracts robbers.

“Once robbers get word that there is something to steal, they strike. We urge members of the public to bank their money and avoid keeping valuables with them. We also warn people not to resist armed robbers’ instructions to avoid being killed or injured,” Insp Ndebele said.

Within the last month, four other armed robberies have been reported in Bulawayo.The Chronicle