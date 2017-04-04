Mhere to engage SA producers for video

Prolific award winner Mathias Mhere is set to engage South African producers on the production of his new video shoot.

The video for the song ‘Dhindindi Full Time’ would be shot in Durban next month.

It will feature yesteryear great Zexie Manatsa and South African vixen.

In an interview, the pint sized musician said preparations were at an advanced stage with video vixen confirming the shoot.

“I have decided to shoot the video of the song, which has proved to be a favourite for many on the album. Several other songs are doing equally well, so we will be pushing for the release of more videos soon,” he said.

Since launching his album, ‘Old Testament’, Mhere has been on a roller coaster, holding several shows across Harare.

The shows have been well attended amid calls for him to take his performance on a country wide tour.

Songs which are proving to be popular include ‘Nyasha Ndini’, ‘Dhindindi Full Time’, ‘Error’, ‘Munyaradzi’ and ‘Ndikoko’.

He added that he was happy with the overwhelming response his new album had received within a short period.

Mhere added that he did not expect such an uptake, considering that there were other musical productions on the market, which were also doing well.

“I am over the moon. I never thought people would sing along to my songs in such a short space of time.

“I just want to thank God for this and also my fans for always believing in my music. This is so encouraging and I am inspired to continue doing better,” said Mhere.

The ‘Favour’ hit-maker has to date held several shows, where fans have openly appreciated the new album.

Some of the songs on the album particularly ‘Nyasha Ndini’ and ‘Dhindindi Full Time’ have become a hit in public transport, market places and during both public and private functions.

The album, which was produced by Lyton Ngolomi, is spiritually uplifting and has found favour across board.

Mhere hogged limelight in 2011 with the album ‘Anoita Minana’, which raised him to stardom with every song a sing-a-long.

He has collaborated with several artistes among them, Selmor Mutukudzi, South African based Mkululi Bhebhe and dancehall musicians Killer T and Freeman. The Herald