Meet MTM first lady

By Tawanda Marwizi

Songstress Anesu Ketahle Dawani whose stage name is Tahle Wedzinza believes the recently signed Military Touch Movement (MTM) will take Zimbabwean music far.

Tahle is the only lady in the movement that include musicians Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo, EX Q and Natty O.

Her voice on the movement song ‘Chekeche’ convinced music lovers and pundits that she is a star in the making.

She was not known in the music industry until the formation of the movement that has been received with mixed feelings.

“MTM as a brand resonates with my vision as an artiste. It is everyone’s wish to make an impact regionally and internationally so my participation in the movement will definitely take me far,” she said.

Though she had several singles on jazz before, the 19-year-old was not known on the local scene.

“I was not known before but thanks to the movement – my songs are getting fair response. I recorded two singles that came into the market about a month ago ‘Love is a Friend’ and ‘Hautendeseke’ and are getting airplay,” she added.

She is happy to be part of the ‘Chekeche’ video.

“The video is awesome and believe me people will like it. We have talent in Zimbabwe to be honest,” she said.

She got her inspiration from her mother who taught her music at a tender age.

“I started recording at the age of 15 and I had experiments with several genres such as afro house and contemporary. Jazz became my favourite and I specialised on it,” she said.

Tahle said she was working on her stage work so as to match the standards.

“We have standards at MTM and I am working on my stage work to be perfect. I am confident that I will be there as a musician,” she said.

It is yet to be seen if her impact will be felt at the ‘Chekeche’ video that will be released soon. The Herald