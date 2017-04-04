Man to be deported despite working in the UK for 27 years

By Simon Robb | Metro |

A man who has worked in the UK and paid his taxes for 27 years is facing deportation in a matter of days.

Stojan Jankovic, 52, became a familiar face with customers at Earth Natural Foods in Camden, but is now being held in a detention centre in Dorset.

In 1991, Jankovic left the then Republic of Yugoslavia to start a new life in the UK.

But it is believed his application for asylum was turned down upon arrival, and his leave to remain in the country expired in 1999, reports the Camden New Journal.

Jankovic’s boss, John Grayson, said his employee has been paying taxes and national insurance for the past 15 years.

‘This has been his home and his work and his community for the last 27 years. He’s known to hundreds if not thousands of people in Kentish Town as the bloke with a beard that serves in our shop,’ he said.

‘I don’t think he’s had a day off sick in the 15 years he’s worked for us.’

The area of Yugoslavia Jankovic is from is now Serbia.

‘But he’s never been a Serbian citizen, he’s never had a Serbian passport and we don’t know if he has any right to live in Serbia either,’ he added.

Asked about why his employee has only been arrested now, Grayson said: ‘The Tories took over, that’s what’s happened. Discretion has gone out the window and the Home Office can do whatever they want.’

Anne Hall, a customer who’s known Jankovic for 15 years, said: ‘He was very special. He was always so lovely. He is a very educated, peace-loving man. I just can’t believe it, I think we’re becoming a police state.’

A petition has been launched to ask Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, to grant Jankovic an immediate stay of deportation.

His MP Keir Starmer has also asked the Home Office to delay his deportation to allow a full legal challenge.