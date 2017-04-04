Kasukuwere scoffs at prophet claims

Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere yesterday claimed that he does not wear the famous apostolic white robes and has no intention of consulting the enigmatic Mudzidzi Wimbo in his political life.

In a brief interview with the Daily News, Kasukuwere said contrary to reports in the State media that he is behind the troubles ripping apart the Madziwa-based church, after their leader failed to anoint him to be the next Zimbabwe president, the fiery Zanu PF heavyweight said the government media should name the real people who consult Wimbo for power.

“Handisati ndambopfeka magements kana kumboenda ikoko, hameno vanoenda ikoko vanozviziva (I have never worn their garments or even visited the shrine, I am not sure about those who visit the place and they know themselves,” said Kasukuwere.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa made headlines in 2015 when he visited the shrine of the enigmatic prophet who is famed for allegedly prophesying that President Robert Mugabe would be the first black president as early as 1957. Mnangagwa was in October 2015 caught up in bizarre church rituals where Wimbo, real name Aaron Mhukata, in the presence of Daily News reporters flatly refused to anoint him Mugabe’s successor and advised the vice president that he needed assistance in his quest to become the country’s next president.

Recently, Mugabe had to appoint a ministerial team led by State Security minister Kembo Mohadi to try and rescue Wimbo, who was allegedly kidnapped from his home in mid-2015 but the team drew blanks as those holding the prophet vowed that he would never be reunited with his family.

The family accuses Ishmael Magodi, Zex Pamacheche, Shepherd Chingwena and Edison Mukohwa, the so-called four church prefects, of having allegedly abducted Wimbo on June 29, 2015 for the furtherance of their factional interests as well as political motives.

According to the family, Mnangagwa, who was pictured wearing the church robes, visited Wimbo after he had reportedly been told that he was to be anointed only to be told that he needed assistance.

There is a general belief in the hugely superstitious Zanu PF that Wimbo, having predicted rightly that Mugabe would become the first black Zimbabwe leader will also anoint the aging strongman’s successor.

According to the family, the four church prefects fear that if Wimbo is ever allowed to return to his family, their plan to influence the country’s politics would crumble.

Zanu PF bigwigs angling to succeed Mugabe believe that Wimbo has a great bearing on the political landscape in the country.

It is this supposed bearing, that has been taken out of context by the four with the deliberate intention to over-politicise the church for furtherance of their political ambitions and cover their corrupt activities, the family says. Daily News