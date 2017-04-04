Graeme Souness compares Mesut Ozil’s form to that of a League One player

By George Bellshaw | Metro |

Graeme Souness believes Mesut Ozil’s form at Arsenal is comparable to a player who plays for League One sides Bury or Rochdale.

The Liverpool legend is a huge fan of the playmaker but has found himself frustrated at the Germany international’s inconsistent levels of performance at the Emirates.

However, he’s convinced Ozil is not alone in how he experiences ups and downs at Arsenal and believes the players inconsistencies are costing them any chance of winning the Premier League.

He told Sky Sports: ‘He would drive you mad because you know that player has outstanding quality but you’re not seeing it enough.

‘Why do people play for the big clubs? If you play a seven or an eight out of 10 every week, you play for the very best teams. If you’re a five or six you play for the middle teams and below in the Premier League.

‘You could watch a game between Rochdale and Bury and come away thinking, “That guy could play in the Premier League.” But he’ll do that twice a season and that’s why he is playing at Rochdale.

‘There is no doubting the quality of Mesut Ozil, he is up there with the best on a good day. But does he have enough of those good days? No, he doesn’t.

‘And that comes back to Arsenal. Do they have enough good days? No they don’t and that’s why they won’t win this league and are struggling to qualify for the Champions League.’