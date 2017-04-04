Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez wants to join Chelsea rather than PSG or Juventus

Alexis Sanchez wants to join Chelsea ahead of any other team this summer and he’s ready to battle with Arsenal in order to complete a move to Stamford Bridge, reports claim.

The Chile international is wanted by several clubs around Europe but he’s determined to work under Antonio Conte, who he believes has the ultimate winning mentality.

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are the other clubs pushing hard to sign him but Sanchez is keen on a move across London ahead of them, according to the Telegraph.

Chelsea believe personal terms won’t be an issue with the 28-year-old but they fear Arsenal will be unwilling to sell.

However, with Sanchez’s contract expiring at the end of next season, the Chilean is hopeful he can engineer a transfer to west London. Metro