Temporary teachers to be frozen out

By Auxilia Katongomara

Teachers have proposed that the establishment of the Teaching Professions Council (TPC) should put an end to the hiring of people without relevant training.

The council which has long been called for by teachers and their unions is expected to be in place by the end of year.

Speaking during ongoing consultations for the establishment of the TPC in Bulawayo last week, teachers said they wished to bring dignity to their profession like others which have stringent requirements for one to practise.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango attended the hearing in Bulawayo.

“For a very long time people have taken advantage of the teaching profession. It’s a free entry, free exit profession with anyone from anywhere with a degree or diploma coming in to teach. But there is nothing like a temporary doctor or temporary lawyer, we need to regulate the profession,” said a teacher during group presentations at a meeting held at Milton Junior school last week.

They said a code of conduct should be put in place for teachers.

“We have some people in schools who are teaching but they never set foot at a teachers’ college. These people don’t understand children and how to deal with issues hence the establishment of this council should lay out strict conditions for would-be teachers,” said another teacher.

Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association chief executive officer, Mr Sifiso Ndlovu said teachers want to safeguard the profession by ensuring that one goes for training before practising.

In an interview, Dr Utete-Masango said the issue of temporary teachers was to be dealt with at policy level but trained teachers’ input regarding the matter was welcome. The Chronicle