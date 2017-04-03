Rule by Grace – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

When armed police arrived with officials from the Land Ministry and started demolishing their homes they took recourse to the High Court, where a judge granted an application to prevent their eviction. Vindicated, they went back to the farm with the court order – only for the police to brush it aside, saying they took their orders only from their superiors. In other words, the court order counted for nothing.

Residents were forced onto trucks and dumped some 40 kilometres away, without food or water, their crops and livestock abandoned and far from their children’s schools.

The dispossessed residents went on to appeal for intervention by the Southern African Development Community, meeting in Swaziland under the chairmanship of King Mswati, asking it to compel the Zimbabwean government to respect the rule of law.

The Vigil is sorry for these poor people. Sorry because they have been badly treated. Sorry because there is no rule of law in Zimbabwe when it comes to the interests of the elite. Sorry because Mswati is an acolyte of Mugabe. And even sorrier because SADC is an irredeemable joke. A joke at which no one laughs.

Other points

At the regular forum after the Vigil, supporters were reminded to be vigilant against elements seeking to undermine the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe. They try to mimic us for their own purposes and have set up various bogus websites and exploit social media pages, undermining our struggle against Mugabe. Supporters should look to our weekly diary for reliable information on meetings etc and rely only on information from people they trust. The bogus websites hijack pictures of the Vigil and if you appear in one you have a right to demand it is removed from the website. Apart from shadowy political reasons, the purpose of these groups is to exploit asylum seekers. Beware of being fleeced by them and the dodgy Zimbabwean lawyers that they recommend.

The Vigil notes that the British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Catriona Laing, has come under fierce criticism in the government press for questioning the handling of the biometric vote issue. It described her remarks as reckless and unsubstantiated. We believe that Ms Laing has every justification for expressing doubts on this key issue affecting the legitimacy of next year’s elections. If Mugabe doesn’t like it why doesn’t he kick her out and tell the British to take their ‘filthy’ aid with them?

Zimbabwe was raised in Parliament on Tuesday when MPs asked questions about whether the Zimbabwean elections could be free and fair. The first questions were put by our friend Kate Hoey, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Zimbabwe. We were able to provide her with evidence that rigging is already underway. To listen check: http://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b08kzd0r/house-of-commons-live-foreign-and-commonwealth-office-questions (first six minutes).

For latest Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website. The facebook page for our sister organisation Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) (https://www.facebook.com/ROHR-Zimbabwe-Restoration-of-Human-Rights-301811392835) has been hijacked by destructive elements from a group calling itself ZHRO. Please be advised that any postings on this page are not posted by ROHR.

