Pricey liquor aside, Jah Prayzah thrills

The over-pricing of food and beverages at the Jah Prayzah show in Bulawayo on Friday night failed to dampen the mood of fans who came out in their numbers and danced with the Military Touch supremo.

Jah Prayzah, in his first show after a bland outing last year at the Kalawa Home coming, thrilled fans at the Large City Hall .

He was accompanied by Gary B, Templeman, Boom Beto, DJ Tamuka and Zimbabwe’s very own tribal house trio Djembe Monks.

However, most fans were not happy with the high prices of most beverages, especially the Chibuku Super popularly known as Batai Munhu.

This meant brisk business for vendors outside who were selling 200ml spirits for $2.

“We ended up opting to go outside to buy a quarter of Two Keys being sold by the vendors. It was better to do that than buying the alcohol inside at the bars which are too expensive. They should at least make them affordable not this nonsense that they want to take advantage that we’re at a show it has to be inflated,” said Morris Togarepi of Cowdray Park.

Another reveller Gerald Moyo concurred, while also praising the organisers 2 Kings for bringing Jah Prayzah at an affordable price.

“Everything is inflated, from the beer to food to cigarettes. Imagine Batai Munhu being $2. They should consider that people have no money. Entrance was $5 which is reasonable and we commend the organisers for that but these other things should be looked into,” said Moyo.

However, this did not dampen their spirits. They danced the night away, drinking sparingly as their pockets were not that liquid.

They had come to watch the man of the moment, Jah Prayzah, who had waited until the crowd started to yearn for him and chant his name. He walked onto the stage to a roaring applause.

He thanked the crowd for coming for the show with some of the audience squashed in the front barricades.

With the ever lively Sitimela and new edition Excavator, Jah Prayzah went nostalgic and sang songs that shot him into prominence such as Tsviriyo.

Most were giving their own varied variations of the Kongonya and Jerusarema dances.

The less nimble footed opted to jump up and down in wild abandon as they enjoyed every minute of the show.

The euphoria in the crowd was so much that some started to scale the barricades that had been set up.

Towards the end of the show others leapt over the barricades and they started dancing in front of Jah Prayzah on the stage.

Bouncers and security people tried to ward them off but ended up giving up as Jah Prayzah was whisked off the stage marking the end of the show. The Chronicle