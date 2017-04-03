Doc Vikela, Gonyeti leave Gweru in stitches

By Lovemore Zigara

Gweru was left in stitches on Saturday night as some of the country’s top comedians took turns to entertain an appreciative crowd at the Hut Restaurant.

The night lived to its billing where rising comedian Kadem, Samantha ‘Gonyeti’ Kureya and the main act Doc Vikela did not disappoint.

Long John who is slowly establishing himself as one of the country’ top comedians was also part of the mix and left a lasting impression.

However, Doc Vikela stole the limelight with his intelligent jokes, earning himself a standing ovation from the small but appreciative audience.

The gig was part of the comedians’ National Stand-up Comedy Tour where they are touring the country’s 13 cities and towns.

It started in Harare and will take them to other towns such as Kadoma, Karoi, Victoria Falls, Bindura and Bulawayo.

Doc Vikela said the tour is part of the stand-up comedy thrust to explore new markets across the country.

“We’ve so far toured other towns like Masvingo and we are now in Gweru so the potential to build a comedy audience is there. We’re anticipating a growth in stand-up comedy that’s why we’re doing this (tour). It’s our fervent hope that we’ll have an established comedy night in every town every month,” he said.

Hut Restaurant owner Justice Madaka hopes to make comedy a permanent feature on the upmarket restaurant’s calendar every month.

“There’s so much potential in comedy in Gweru and the people are starved of quality entertainment. I know the numbers will grow with time as we move to have a comedy night every month,” he said.

Before yesterday the last time Gweru hosted a comedy show was in February when Clive Chigubu performed at the same restaurant.The Chronicle