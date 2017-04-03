DeMbare fall to FC Platinum

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos 0 – 1 FC Platinum

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa shed tears as he battled to find answers as to why his new-look side lost their opening Castle Lager Premiership tie at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

In the end, Mutasa conceded that his boys had learnt their lessons the hard way.

Yesterday’s defeat also marked the first time DeMbare have lost three straight league games to their Zvishavane rivals since FC Platinum came into the Premiership in 2011.

Last year, the Glamour Boys slumped to back-to-back defeats at the hands of FC Platinum.

Mutasa, who was dressed in an elegant blue suit befitting the professional standards the Glamour Boys should display, shed some tears after the final whistle ruing some of the chances his youngsters could not put away as they went down at home courtesy of a penalty conversion by Winston Mhango.

Dynamos had the better of the exchanges in the early part of the game and created the better chances but their finishing was not up to scratch with newboy Quality Kangadze and Emmanuel Mandiranga being given the nod to start upfront.

Mutasa had also planned to field Cameroonian Ntouba Joel Christian but the expatriate was not available for selection as his documentation was not finalised on time.

Their rebuilding has generated a lot of curious questions from their supporters with thousands coming to the giant stadium to watch a glimpse of what was in store for them this season.

Their build-ups looked good and they denied the platinum miners the room to knock the ball around.

Kangadze, who could be a quality signing, twice broke clear but was slow with his decision making while the best chance was when Denver Mukamba’s shot on the turn almost caught goalkeeper Petros Mhari unaware only to be denied by the woodwork.

All this happening in the opening 30 minutes. But the turning point of the game came just before the breather when midfielder Gift Saunyama handled the ball in the freakiest manners, while trying shield it away from pacy winger Marshal Mudehwe, and referee Ruzive Ruzive did not hesitate to point to the penalty spot.

It was cruel for Dynamos and that Spanish defender Nacho Monreal was not punished, for a worse handling offence in the big English Premiership game between Arsenal and Manchester City last night, showed the contradiction that exists in the application of the laws governing the game.

Winston Mhango did not make a mistake from the spot.

But FC Platinum were denied a goal in the 77th minute when defender Lincoln Zvasiya miscued his clearance and set the ball in the path of seasoned forward Charles Sibanda only for his effort to be controversially ruled out for offside by the match officials.

Mutasa believes the result was a wake-up call to his players. He said sometimes players have to learn the hard.

“I have to accept it as a coach and move forward. I would like to believe we had better chances than them but at the end of the day we could not get three points. We created chances and never converted and in football if you cannot score you cannot win matches and it’s three points lost.

“I think we had some good chances and at one time with the keeper to beat and if you cannot capitalise that will be the end result. Such is football, sometimes you learn the hard way.

“You will never be satisfied as a coach when you are on the losing end but I would like to give thumbs up to the youngsters. They gave it their all. They created chances and we failed to capitalise on that as a team and it’s back to the drawing board,” said Mutasa.

His opposite number Norman Mapeza was excited by the win but was also far from being convinced by his team’s performance.

Goalkeeper Petros Mhari was also jittery and presented Tichaona Chipunza with a great chance only for the midfielder to inexplicably hurry his shot and blast over.

But the reigning Goalkeeper of the Year had his best moment when he made a crucial save in the 54th minute that denied Dynamos a point.

Mhari instinctively went down to his left after coming face-to-face with Mandiranga who had received an exquisite pass from Kangadze.

“I think it’s always like that being the first game of the season but as the game progressed I think we managed to take control of the game. I am happy for the boys they worked so hard and I am happy we came here looking for a positive result and that’s what we got,” said Mapeza.

Teams

Dynamos – T. Mateyaunga, O. Mwerahari, O. Mushure, L. Zvasiya, E. Muroiwa, T. Chipunza, G. Saunyama (M. Mambare, 65th min), T. Sadiki, D. Mukamba (T. Macheke, 86th min), E. Mandiranga (S. Gorogodyo, 72nd min), Q. Kangadze.

FC Platinum – P. Mhari, I. Nekati, E. Moyo, K. Moyo, G. Bello, W. Mhango, G. Takwara, R. Chinyengetere, M Mudehwe (T. Chawapihwa, 57th min), C. Sibanda (Muduviwa, 88th min), G. Mbweti. The Chronicle