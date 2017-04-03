Charambas speak on new albums

By Vasco Chaya

Gospel stars Charles and Olivia Charamba have confirmed that they will drop two albums this month as scheduled.

Olivia, better known in gospel music circles as Mai Charamba, will release Voice of Mirriam, her first solo album since 2006, while her multi-award-winning husband, Charles, will release his first solo project in seven years titled Abba Father.

“We are not so sure about the actual dates we will release but we are certain the albums are coming out this month.

“Both albums will carry eight new tracks but mine will have a bonus track Tudikidiki — a song l collaborated with CCAP Voices of Mbare,” Charles told the Daily News.

The Machira Chete singer added that with the exception of Tudikidiki, the two highly-anticipated albums will not feature any duets.

“We decided not to collaborate with other artistes because it has been a while since we last released solo albums. For this reason, we want to give music fans our solo efforts,” he said.

The two artistes were expected to sample some songs on the two albums at the launch of Nicholas Zakaria’s new album titled Takomborerwa on Saturday night at the Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex but they performed just a single.

Charamba said they did not perform many songs because of their fear of piracy.

“We chose to sample only one track —Voice of Mirriam — because performing all the songs on the two albums could prove counter-productive.

“It is a blessing to have smartphones but kune avo vanga vakasimudza maphone avo tichiimba (some were capturing our performances using their smartphones). We hope they won’t abuse the recordings,” he said.

Charamba’s previous albums include Tinashe Akatendeka (1997), Johane 3:16 (1998), Vhuserere (2000), Exodus (2001), Sunday Service (2002), Verses and Chapters (2004) and Pashoko Pangoma (2010) while Mai Charamba has released Amen (2000), Daily Bread (2002) and The Gospel (2006).

As a couple the two collaborated on Charambas Live at HICC (2005) and WeNazareta (2014). Daily News