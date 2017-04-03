Boy, 15, dies after flipping car

By Thembelihle Mkhonza | IOL |

A 15-year-old boy died Monday morning and his 19-year-old passenger was injured when their vehicle veered off Besters Road and overturned outside of Watersmeet in KwaZulu Natal, ER24 said.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics found the car “some distance” away from the road. He said they found a 15-year-old boy trapped in the driver’s seat. A 19-year-old boy was in the passenger’s seat.

“The younger patient was found to be in a critical condition while the eldest was found to have sustained moderate injuries,” said Meiring. The jaws-of-life equipment had to be used to free him.

“Once freed, paramedics found that the boy’s vital signs rapidly deteriorated.”

Meiring said the CPR and advanced life support were immediately initiated, in an effort to revive the teenage driver. “Unfortunately, after some time, no vital signs returned and the boy was declared dead on the scene.”

Meiring said the passenger was extricated from the vehicle and treated for his injuries before he was taken to hospital. Local authorities are investigating.