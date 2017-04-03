ANC Integrity Commission asks Zuma to quit

By Siyabonga Mkhwanazi | IOL |

The ANC’s Integrity Commission has asked President Jacob Zuma to go after his decision to fire former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and the reshuffle of his Cabinet.

The commission has penned a letter to ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe for a meeting on the matter. The meeting will take place on April 9 at Lilliesleaf farm in Joburg where the commission will ask Zuma to quit.

The commission expressed unhappiness over Zuma’s decision to fire Gordhan and his former deputy Mcebisi Jonas. It has a number of questions it wanted to ask Zuma on his Cabinet reshuffle.

But the commission, chaired by ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni, did not mince its words in the letter to Mantashe. Mlangeni is one of the two remaining members of the Rivonia Treason trial.

Ahmed Kathrada was laid to rest last week after an illness.

The Integrity Commission said when they meet with Zuma on April 9 they will ask him to quit as President of the ANC and that of the country.

This is not the first time Zuma will meet the commission.

He met it last December after the State of Capture report and it asked him to resign but Zuma refused.

The commission said it would ask Zuma to quit again following his decision last week.