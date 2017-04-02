Ex-Nssa boss dies

Former National Social Security Authority (Nssa) investments director Shadreck Vera has died after a short illness.

A family spokesperson told the Daily News On Sunday that burial arrangements were yet to be made and mourners were gathered at his Mandara home in Harare.

A colourful character, Vera helped quite a number of bankers dusring his reign at Nssa, but left the pensions authority under a cloud last year — together with four other high-ranking Nssa officials — after a raft of allegations, including bad investment decisions bordering on criminality.

Together with then general manager James Matiza, the group was accused of prejudicing the authority of millions of dollars in the process. Daily News