10 km radius for police roadblocks

The Government has directed police to mount only one roadblock within a 10-km radius and to submit monthly schedules on their road traffic operations countrywide.

File picture of police roadblock in Zimbabwe
File picture of police roadblock in Zimbabwe

Level 1 fines previously pegged at $5 are now at $10, level 2 fines were increased from $10 to $15 while level 3 fines that were previously at $20 are now at $30 for various traffic offences.

Level one offence includes passengers failing to fasten seat belts and cyclist failure to use cycle tracks among others. Level 2 offences include failing to display registration number plates, failing to license motor vehicle, failing to obey left/right turn arrows, double parking and failing to produce registration book within seven days of demand among other fines.

Driving a vehicle without side lights or headlights, failure to maintain direction indicators in clean and efficient condition, failing to report an accident within 24 hours, failing to stop after a minor accident, driving the wrong way in a one-way road, driving on wrong way in a separate carriage way and overtaking in front of oncoming traffic are some of the offences that will attract a fine of $30.

On roadblocks, stations have also been ordered to harmonise such operations under a one-stop-shop arrangement, with deployment of officers being closely scrutinised.

These innovations are tailored to reduce the huge number of roadblocks which has previously been cited as an encumbrance to tourism and ease of doing business.

Responding to inquiries from our Harare Bureau, Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo said:

“All Provincial commanders have been instructed to submit their monthly roadblock schedules to Police General Headquarters (Operations) to ensure effective monitoring of deployments in line with the organisational policy of erecting roadblocks at a distance of not less than 10km apart.”

“One-stop-shop roadblocks, which are multi-purpose, are being implemented to avoid duplications. Increased supervision of deployed personnel is going to be enhanced to correct any inconsistencies with policies and directives.

“A review of all deployments is being done with a view to rationalising the roadblock deployment system in order to ensure effectiveness and efficiency.”

Dr Chombo said the recently-introduced national Electronic Traffic Management System will also help reduce roadblocks while enhancing oversight.

The system links the Vehicle Theft Squad, Vehicle Inspection Department, Central Vehicle Registry and Zimbabwe Transport Information Systems.

Said the minister, “Installation of computers has been done at 26 traffic stations and all the 26 have successfully been connected to the internet. Operationalisation of the electronic transfer system has been delayed by the late arrival of roadblock site gadgets which already have been imported.

“Once these have been received, the system will be enabled. Stations connected as of 29/03/2017 are Bulawayo Central, Avondale, Beitbridge, Bindura, ,Chirundu, Chitungwiza, Guruve, Guruve, Gokwe, Gutu, Gweru, Mbembesi, Harare Central, Hatfield, Highway Patrol, Kadoma, Karoi, Mabvuku, Marondera, Masvingo, Mazowe , Mbare, Mt Darwin, Murewa, Mutare Traffic, Mvurwi, Nkulumane, Norton, Nyanga, Rusape, Southerton and Warren Park. Technicians are deployed throughout the country to complete installation as soon as possible.”

In 2016, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Dr Walter Mzembi and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce expressed displeasure over the high number of roadblocks, saying this partly stifled efforts to improve the country’s general business environment.

Motorists have often complained about losing productive time at several roadblocks between various locations. Another point of contestation has been fines, which traffic offenders are required to pay on the spot without the option of having to pay later.

Last week, fines for road traffic offences increased as stipulated by the 2017 National Budget.

It has also emerged that the newly introduced traffic fine schedule is not yet effective as logistics were still being put in place, amid concerns from the motoring public that some police officers manning roadblocks were already demanding the new fines. Sunday News

  • Evn if they line up them 10km fact remains the same dololo

  • Words are cheap and pathetic!!!

  • There is no difference, wats wrong wt u so called learned zimbas,u smikle for 10km block,then going to beitbridge it will be 60 roadblocks

  • They would have to fire all those sitting on the rectum

  • Kkkkk at least 25 km radius would be better. I stay 30 km from twn meaning 3 blocks. Lets wait and c the implimitation then.

  • Harare to Bulawayo is 440km so the road blocks according to this new plan will not be more than 44. Well done for this new plan but there is no improvement here. It can still be worse.

  • Kunyeba uko. From skyline to Harare south pachatongogara paine 2

  • 50KM+ WAS BETTER

  • Kkkkkk this is joke of the year 10km did i miss something

  • because they have nothing to do in the offices , and thats the only way to make money on the roads robbing the innocent drivers what a shame

  • To the authority in charge,

    Gentleman let’s be serious? I agree road blocks are part of law enforcement but the 10km radius police blocks are serious threat to industry and commerce in terms of time management which is the cornerstone of revival. I suggest that we have police check points which are manned 24 hrs . Only one check point to all the feeder main roads to our cities and the patrol cars then used to monitor the highways effectively This will enhance commercial activity to broaden the Zimra Coffers by stimulating business to flow unimpeded . The road blocks as they are , are a national threat to business and something needs to be done urgently

    • Well said but those big headed dumb assholes wont even listen at all

  • a teacher after 3 yrs of training he/she stays home until the government got a job for that particular person probably the same with doctors ,
    when it comes to police , wait for it wait damm after six months of training on how to rob the masses one gets a spike , some cuffs , a ticket book and a mentality to steal even from orphans well done to the policy makers .

  • This is silly and stupid and i think no serious thoughts were put into this.These road blocks are no longer serving the purpose they were set up for.Their main function right now is to generate revenue period.10Km wont make any difference tipeiwo maserious kwete rubbish iyi.

  • Please explain further” roadblocks every 10 kms ” i thought at present we having blocks every 10 kays.
    An investor driving from Harare to Bulawayo , how many blocks? A country at war with its citizens. How does Hon. Mzembi view this?
    We desperately need tourists

  • Ahhhh…..zvakaoma. So we will have as many as 18 roadblocks between Masvingo and Chiredzi..weird

  • 100km please

  • So it means a journey from Beitbridge to Masvingo will in essence have 29 roadblocks. This is a sign of thievery on display. We should not accept this…

  • Ndokunonzi kupengaaaa ikoko.

  • Police are also criminals ” God must help us, its now hard time.

  • Chikiti

    Its still too close, this is ridiculous

  • kkkkk 10 kms vanodziziva here

  • Kkkk laughable we are typical Zimbabweans wired to accept mediocre, WHY SHOULD WE HAVE ROAD BLOCKS IN THE FIRST PLACE, if road blocks are put up once in a while that is fine, or the system that used to be in place that you get a roadblock every time you approach a City town etc was doable. Why are citizens being treated like criminals #roadblocksmustfall Having roadblocks in a 10kilonetdes radius means nothing has changed in effect it means there are more road blocks, A roadblock every 20 kilometres is ridiculous. 👎

  • Its still ridiculous to have roadblocks within that radius,, whats the use of being asked for a fire extinguisher every 10 km by fraudsters masquarading as policemen?. Its preposterious and unprecedented when a government gives such orders knowing too well what these ” guys” are nothing but a road menace and a bother to motorists. This hindrance to the smooth flow of traffic must be done away altogether and revert to old ways of prompt and random roadblocks..

  • This is laughable yet sad.A country were citizens are frisked at every turn.God help us

  • Ndezve kumama nxa 10km radius it’s ridiculous voetsek to hell shit

  • Shame man, where will get the money?

  • l think they should first broaden and maintain roads for safety .these road blocks will cause more delays on our journeys.We are not in war

  • Kkkkk….from Harare to Bulawayo you will be asked for a wheel spanner more than 44 times. These guys are smoking something illegal.

  • Please