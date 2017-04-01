All set for Zakaria’s big day

By Tawanda Marwizi

Tonight the Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza is likely to be a hive of activity as musicians from different genres converge for Nicholas Zakaria album launch.

This is the musician’s 27th offering and the launch will be graced by musicians Alick Macheso, The Charambas, Andy Muridzo, Tryson Chimbetu, Progress Chipfumo, Cindy Munyavi, Freeman and Beverly Sibanda.

Powered by networking group Zimbabwe Business and Arts Hub, a lot is expected at the launch that has the top entertainers.

Zakaria said he was happy to have such a big event to launch his new release.

“It is a big night as we unveil our new album ‘Takakomborerwa’ and I want to thank my fans, fellow musicians and ZIBAH. Such networks are instrumental in pushing me,” he said. He is looking forward to working with ZIBAH in other projects.

“We have life after music and that group will be useful. We have to network with several stake holders of the society,” he said.

Formerly The Hub, the group has several business people, musicians and other stakeholders.

He said it was good to join a fast growing network of enterprising business people, artists and various professionals from diverse backgrounds in Zimbabwe ZIBAH treasurer and Nash Paints founder and CEO Tinashe Mutarisi said they were encouraged by the group’s reach.

“We want the ZIBAH network to grow across Zimbabwe and beyond. Our goal is contribute to the development of our motherland through celebrating diversity and utilising available space and opportunities. As part of our growth game, we will be engaging various stakeholders from Government and the private sector”, he said.

Nash Paints has been instrumental in assisting musicians.

Mutarisi said it was good that other players like Joy Centre owner Mudzudzu, Esteem Communications have come on board in assisting the musician. The Herald