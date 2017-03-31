That teenager who was auctioning her virginity has sold it to a businessman for £2m

By Rob Waugh for Metro.co.uk

A teenage girl who was selling her virginity to the highest bidder online has sold it at auction for 2.3 million Euros (£2m) – with the buyer an unnamed Hong Kong businessman.

Aleexandra Kefren, 18, conducted the auction with the world-famous escort agency Cinderella Escorts – which says it has now been swamped in offers from 300 other young virgins.

Kefren says that the ‘hotel is booked’, and she has already spoken to her ‘buyer’.

Kefren said, ‘I wanted to sell my virginity with Cinderella Escorts rather than giving it to a future friend who might have left me anyway. And I think many other girls have the same attitude.

‘How many would possibly forgo their first time in retrospect if they could have 2.3 million euros instead?

Kefren says that Cinderella Escorts will accompany her to the meeting with her buyer.

She has already spoken with the buyer (an unnamed Hong Kong businessman) by phone, she said, and they were ‘very friendly’.

But the auction aroused huge controversy – including threats from her family to disown her – and the publicity has meant a flood of high bids.

The agency said that in the wake of Kefren’s auction, it had had hundreds of offers from other young girls.

Cinderella Escorts said, ‘Meanwhile over 300 Virgins send us a request for selling their virginity on our website.

Girls from Australia, Europe, Africa, North and South America, from arabic Countrys and from Asia. The wish of selling somebodys virginity is no exception.’ (sic).