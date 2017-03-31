Q Dube billed for Jo’burg comedy fest

By Kiyapili Sibanda

Award winning comedian Q Dube is in South Africa attending the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival.

The festival being held at The Alexander Theatre is running under the theme ‘Stand Up Africa’.

Q Dube who performs today is expected to share the stage with renowned Nigerian comedian Basketmouth.

The comedian said: “I’m very humbled to be representing Zimbabwe in the midst of powerful comics. It’s an honour and encouragement for me to keep on doing what I’m doing.”

Q Dube said local comics needed to value their works and always know that the sky is the limit.

“When an opportunity arises, fellow comedians should grab it. I hope it doesn’t take them as long as it took me to be recognised outside borders, but in case it does, patience and consistency is a virtue. Artistes should value their works and try maintaining originality,” he said.

He said performing outside the country was not a challenge for his act because his material is universal.The Chronicle