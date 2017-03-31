Popular city bar faces demolition

By Innocent Ruwende

Harare City Council is set to demolish popular bar Paramount Signature in Hatfield which was built in a residential zone without council approval while its owner is facing a $5 000 fine or two years imprisonment for disobeying a demolition order.

The owner of the bar, one Mr O. Chikonyora, was served with a demolition order and ordered to demolish all structures, cease the use of the property for commercial purposes and restore the land to its original state but has not complied.

Director of Works Eng Phillip Pfukwa has since written to the officer-in-charge Hatfield Police Station informing him of council’s intentions to demolish the place.

“Please be advised that my Development Control Section will carry out enforcement action on Stand 119 Seke Road, Hatfield. The owner was served with an enforcement, prohibition and demolition orders to stop the illegal bar and demolish the illegal structures but has not complied,” reads the letter.

Council said the development carried out on the stand on Dunwondering Estate of Arlington was in contravention of the provisions of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act, Chapter 29:12 Revised Edition 1996.

The Act does not allow erection and use of structures for commercial purposes on a residential stand.

“Whereas it appears expedient to the said Local Planning Authority having regard to the provisions of Waterfalls/Hatfield Local Development Plan No. 26, wherein stand in Dunwondering Estate of Arlington otherwise known as 119 Seke Road, Hatfield, is situated in a residential zone, wherein the erection and use of structures for a bar without council approval is prohibited in terms of the said Local Development Plan,” reads a letter written by council to Mr Chikonyora.

“Therefore take note that in terms of Section 35, you Mr O. Chikonyora being the owner of the said developments you are ordered to cease the use of the property for commercial purposes, demolish structures and restore the land to its original state.”

The city said the enforcement order shall have effect against subsequent development on land concerned and if any steps required by such order other than discontinuance of any use have not been taken it may authorise its employees to take necessary action and recover costs incurred from the owner of the land.

It said the owner will be liable to penalties including restoration of land at the expense of the owner and a fine up to $5 000 or two years’ imprisonment for non-compliance with the provisional order.

Provisions of Section 38 of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act (Chapter 29:12) Revised Edition 1996 allow an aggrieved person to appeal to the Administrative Court within one month of the notice. The Herald