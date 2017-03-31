Madam Boss in the UK for Ebenezer gospel concert in Leicester

UNITED KINGDOM – Rising comedian Tyra Chikocho (aka Madam Boss) is in the UK to host the Ebenezer Gospel concert that features South African artist, Nobathembu Mabeka, formerly of Joyous Celebration and Kudzi Nyakudya.

Concert organiser Anesu Muyambi said “This our second event following a very successful concert last year with Sipho Makhabane. We therefore bringing you more gospel with young and accomplished musicians.”

Nobathembu and Kudzie arrived Wednesday and Tyra on Thursday. Joining the ensemble are Nkosi Ka Ndlovu, Timothy Ngwenya, and Lorray who will be the supporting acts.

“Ebenezer Promotions have put a lot of work into this concert and we are looking forward to delivering you a gospel experience of exceptional high quality standard of music.

“It will be interactive music, punctuated with creative comedy from Madam Boss,” said Muyambi. We invite all our guests to come prepared for a fun and scintillating night of gospel extravaganza from 5pm.”

Speaking to Timothy Ngwenya, the Ebenezer Promotions Director, Nobathembu who will be backed by The Anointed UK, promised to deliver the performance of her life.

“We are truly grateful to our partners and friends for their unwavering support and their generosity in contributing to the success and planning of this event.

“All tickets are available on eventbrite.com and you can call numbers on the flyer to purchase a ticket.” CLICK HERE to buy tickets