Livid Range Rover owner vandalises own car then dumps it outside dealership

By Charles White for Metro.co.uk

A Range Rover has been covered in graffiti, dumped outside a Mayfair car dealership and its owners threatened to set it on fire.

All because the owner of the £70,000 car claims the vehicle is showing warning lights telling him not to drive the car.

The apparent glitch in the black Range Rover Sport G4 FFA has led Dev Bath, the owner, into a dispute with the Range Rover dealership, who categorically deny the vehicle is faulty.

Despite the dealership offering to help Mr Bath, he sprayed ‘don’t trust Range Rover’ and ‘Range Rover cheats & lies’ in red paint and block capitals in some sort of one-man-protest.

Inside, the windows are covered with paper signs saying: ‘BE CAREFUL DON’T BUY FROM RANGE ROVER. I GOT RIPPED OFF. THEY SOLD ME THIS JUNK.’

Another sign states: ‘CAR NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE. RANGE ROVER DON’T CARE’.

The business director claims that Range Rover have repeatedly contacted him demanding he move the vehicle as it is ‘damaging their brand’ – however he has refused to and vowed to set fire to the car live on camera unless the company fix it.

Dev said: ‘The dashboard of this car is like a Christmas tree with all the lights and I want other people to know what a terrible car it is before they buy it.

‘I’ve only had it for 10 months and we’ve had nothing but problems.

‘We had had it for six weeks when the yellow light first came on saying I had to drive the car for thirty minutes at 50mph.

‘No-one told me this when I bought the car. Where can you do that in London?

‘Range Rover haven’t done anything to help me so I thought what better place to park it than on Berkley Street in Mayfair?’

He threatened: ‘If they don’t do something in the next few weeks, I will hire a film studio, invite the media and burn it live on camera.

Dev, 30, is an Indian diplomat regularly travels abroad for work. Currently out of the country, he has been told by friends of the attention his stunt has attracted.

He said: ‘I’ve had many calls today from Range Rover asking me to remove the car because it is damaging their brand.’

The car was parked across the road from Stratstone of Mayfair Land Rover showroom, which denied the car had been sold by them.

An employee of the showroom said they did not know why the Range Rover was parked there and that they were unable to comment as they do not sell that model.

It might not be all that it seems. Last year Range Rover made a splash with a gratified car outside Harrods with the words ‘Cheater’ on it.

The incident turned out to be an advert for the car company.

The company told Metro.co.uk: ‘There is no glitch with the vehicle. We have data to show that the dashboard has never been “lit up like a Christmas tree”. Land Rover has tried to help Mr Bath, and has been in regular contact with him.

‘We have evidence that Mr Bath received a full explanation at handover about how modern diesels use a DPF filter which needs an extra urban cycle to clear and is a feature on all modern diesels regardless of manufacturer.

‘He confirmed that he understood this at handover.’