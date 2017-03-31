DA to ask court to halt Cabinet reshuffle

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane on Friday said his party was filing papers in the Western Cape High Court to seek an urgent interdict to stop the swearing of new ministers as the furore around the Cabinet reshuffle gathers momentum.

President Jacob Zuma announced a Cabinet reshuffle at midnight that saw the removal of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, who has been replaced by Malusi Gigaba, the former home affairs minister.

“Last night’s decision by Jacob Zuma to fire Finance Minister, Pravin Gordhan, his Deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, and a host of Members of the Executive – replacing them with compromised and co-opted individuals – has completed his self-serving project of State Capture. We must act now, as our country and our shared future depends on it,” said Maimane.

“Therefore, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has today taken a decision to institute urgent legal action to stop this assault on our Constitution and our people.

“We will this afternoon file papers in the Western Cape High Court seeking an urgent interdict to halt the swearing in of Jacob Zuma’s compromised cabinet members, and the implementation of his reshuffle, which is set to take place at 18h00 this evening.”

Maimane said Thursday night’s decision has devastating ramifications for the future of our country.

“The Guptas now not only have unfettered access to our national keypoints as they did to the Waterkloof airbase, to multi-million rand coal tenders, and to cabinet appointments – but crucially now hold the key to our National Treasury and our R1.56 trillion national budget.”

The DA leader said the President “must be removed from office, and it is the role of Parliament to do so”.

He said it was the House that elected Zuma, and it is the House that must remove him.

“Therefore in addition to our urgent legal action, I – as leader of the official opposition – will lead a march to the ANC’s headquarters at Luthuli House next Friday 7 April, calling on the ANC to support our Motion of No Confidence in President Zuma, which will be before Parliament in the coming weeks,” said Maimane.

“We are calling on South Africans from all walks of life – political parties, NGOs, civil society – and any South African who cares about the future of our country to join us in our movement for change.

“Our country has now reached a crucial tipping point. Jacob Zuma, and his cabal of liars and looters, have made it crystal clear: they come first, and the people of South Africa come last. Our country deserves better than treasonous conduct by those in power. The time for change is now, and as South Africans, we must stand together and defend what so many gave their lives for.” IOL