Council faces implosion

In the lead up to the 2013 elections, President Robert Mugabe of ZANU-PF ordered all municipalities, including power utility ZESA Holdings, to write-off arrears that were owed to them by rural and urban dwellers.

This populist gesture endeared his ZANU-PF party to the electorate, resulting in it posting an overwhelming victory against its main challenger, the Movement for Democratic Change party, led by former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

An estimated US$2 billion that was owed over a period of four-years, between February 2009 and June 30, 2013, was written-off as a result.

Since then, ratepayers have been dodging paying their bills, expecting another debt-forgiveness ahead of the potentially explosive general elections next year.

Nyanga Rural District Council chief executive officer (CEO), Zefania Jaravaza, revealed recently that ratepayers who used to settle their dues religiously were now reluctant to do so in anticipation of similar directives from the ruling party towards elections.

“Our problem mainly started when the (then) minister of local government (Ignatius Chombo) just wrote off the debts in 2013. It really gave us a big dent because those who were loyal ratepayers, who paid their rates on time, began to think that council had been unfair to reward people who had not been paying. So the loyal ratepayers were like, well, we will also stop paying our rates because we know at some point the minister will come again and say we are writing off debts,” said Jaravaza.

In his recent submissions before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Public Funds, acting town clerk for the City of Mutare, Donaldson Nyatoti, said rates payments have declined to 55 percent from over 80 percent before the directive was issued.

As such, the eastern border city is now struggling to meet its financial obligations.