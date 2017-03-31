College owner accused of rape

By Fungai Lupande

The owner of Charlie’s College in Budiriro 1, Harare, yesterday appeared in court accused of luring a 17-year-old student with $2 before taking her to a lodge where he raped her.



Bongani Charlie (44), who is also a teacher at the college, was remanded to April 24 on $100 bail.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Barbara Chimboza facing a rape charge.

Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on March 25 this year, the teenager – who is a Form Four student – was passing by Charlie’s office.

He called her into his office.

It is alleged that Charlie gave the girl $2 and told her to wait for him at High Glen Shopping Centre to which she complied.

The court heard that later Charlie drove to the High Glen shops and picked up the teenager.

It is alleged that he went to a lodge in Waterfalls where he booked a room and allegedly raped her and later dropped her near her home.

The teenager opened up to her sister and the matter was reported to the police.

The complainant was examined at MSF Clinic. The Herald