‘Chekeche’ video ready: Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo go to Spillway

By Tawanda Marwizi

Military Touch Movement that has musicians Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo, Ex Q, Natty O and Tahle, are set to release a video for their song “Chekeche”.

The song that was released recently has become an anthem in most public places.

Keen Mushapaidze who is the manager Jah Prayzah said they decided to engage a local producer who is part of the stable for the video.

Mushapaidze believes the video will definitely take them to another level.

“We chose different parts of Harare especially Borrowdale to shoot the video. We are hopeful that it will take us far,” he said.

He said they will give people a hint about their projects at Spillway Pub and Bar where Jah Prayzah and Andy Muridzo share the stage tomorrow.

“We have many projects as MTM and we want to make a special announcement about our new project. We will make the announcement at our show at Spillway and also check how our fans feel about it. We will be done with the video soon and we are going for the next project,” he said.

He said instead of going outside the country to shoot the video they decided utilise the beauty of Harare.

“We are now at the editing process and very soon we will be announcing the release dates,” he said.

He said the song has made people understand the move behind MTM.

“When we did this movement it was received with mixed feelings but I am happy that through this song people understood the idea and we hope to take our local talent abroad,” he said.

Natty O said they are confident that the video will take them abroad.

“It is a good video indeed and I am confident that it will make waves both locally and internationally,” he said.

Mushapaidze said they will continue with their joint shows after tomorrow’s event at Spillway.

Whenever the two share stage they are leaving lasting memories and thrills are expected at the lakeside venue.

“We are taking MTM to the lakeside where we will be sharing stage with Muridzo. We are looking forward to a big show,” he said.

They will play the song “Chekeche” at the show although other musicians will not be available. The Herald