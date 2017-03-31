Appreciation party for Mbuya Dembo

By Godwin Muzari

Fans of the late Leonard Dembo and music promoters will tomorrow travel to Beatrice for an event to appreciate the musician’s mother Sukai Pasipanodya.

The appreciation party will also be a platform where well-wishers will make various donations to the old lady who recently revealed that she is struggling to make ends meet.

In a recent interview, Mbuya Dembo said she needs various basics to lead a comfortable life. She said she also needs a radio so that she can listen to her son’s music often.

A group of fans and well-wishers have sourced the radio, a solar system, clothes, blankets and food stuffs for donation to Mbuya Dembo.

Representative of the group of fans Reginald Ruwende said everyone is welcome to the party. Leonard’s son Tendai Dembo will be part of the contingent.

“We are inviting everyone to the appreciation party. Tendai will be with us and many other prominent people have promised to be there with us.

“We want to appreciate the old lady who gave birth to a legend whose music we still enjoy more than two decades after his death,” said Ruwende.

He said the fans would have a party with Gogo Dembo for some hours and well-wishers will hand over their donations during the party.

Tendai added his voice to the issue, saying they try their best to address Mbuya Dembo’s needs, but they might not be able to satisfy everything that is on her heart.

“Recently we took her to Harare for medical attention when she was not feeling well. We always try to address her needs. It is true that we might not be able to do everything for her and we are happy when my father’s fans remember her. However, I want music fans to know that this should not end with Mbuya Dembo.

They should do so to many parents of legends. There are many out there that need support. This should be an example and many should benefit from such initiatives,” said Tendai.

Ruwende said during the party they will play Dembo’s music and take the old lady down memory lane. Some sponsors have availed transport to take people to Mbuya Dembo’s party. The Herald