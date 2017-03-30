TelOne sets up $4 million data centre

State-owned telecoms operator TelOne has completed the establishment of a $4 million data centre, as part of a multi-million dollar national broadband project expected to enhance its revenue generation capacity and drive development of information communication technologies in the country.

TelOne investment in the broadband project, is part of a number of strategies expected to turn around its fortunes within the next two years.

A data centre is a centralised location where large amounts of data can be collected, stored, processed, distributed and or accessed for use when required.

TelOne’s new data centre is phase one of the national broadband project being undertaken by the company under the $98 million China Exim Bank facility.

The fixed telecoms operator said that the data centre will have capacity to generate $2 million in revenue per month.

Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Supa Mandiwanzira said the launch of the data centre was a sign of Government’s commitment towards driving ICT development and drive towards a target of 100 percent broadband accessibility by 2020.

He said the centre would enhance TelOne’s revenue generation capacity and ultimately result in the company declaring dividends to the shareholder.

“I am hopeful that TelOne through this data centre and the other broader national broadband projects will enhance its capacity to declare dividends to Government. This data centre and the other project components are expected to start earning TelOne profits within the next 24 months,” said Minister Mandiwanzira. The Herald