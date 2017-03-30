Stiff out to change kwaito music

By Kiyapili Sibanda

Stiff frontman, Diliza, says the group which produced club banger Umcimbi is working on an album that will change the face of kwaito music.

The Bulawayo-born singer who is based in Johannesburg is a third member of the Kalawa Jazmee’ signed kwaito group Stiff, whose other members are Nhlanhla ‘Mgijimi’ Dlamini and Sibusiso ‘Sbu’ Masondo. The group was formed two years ago.

Diliza, real name Delaney Dondo, said they were hard at work as they hope to finally release their debut album this year.

They had hoped to release the album last year but the project was pushed back after thieves raided DJ Clap’s studio – a member of Uhuru – who was producing it. So far, tracks they worked on with Uhuru, Pex Africa, Trademark, Big Nuz’ Danger and Character are complete.

“This year, the album is coming out and people should look forward to it as it’ll be nothing short of quality music. We’re working with talented and celebrated artistes and I can assure people that this project is going to be welcomed by fans,” said Diliza.

He said fellow artistes from Bulawayo needed to unite to push their works in order for them to be recognised.

“No artiste can carry the weight of the industry on his/her shoulders. We need each other for us to be recognised so we need to work together and push each other.”

“I’m not the only person who’s talented in Bulawayo, there’re many others so working together will be the best weapon to conquer and for us to succeed,”said Diliza.

The Kalawa Jazzmee artiste said he was on a mission to tap undiscovered talent and manage them so that their music is put out there adding that dedication and hard work had paid off for him.

“Anyone who believes in themselves can make it in life. First it was Jah Seed who worked with Oskido and then me. There’s someone who’s also coming and many others will follow in the long run so what stops others from pushing? The Chronicle