Man stones sister to death

By Cynthia Dube

A man from Bulawayo who allegedly stoned his sister to death has been granted $100 bail.

Ronathi Ncube (52) from Cowdray Park suburb allegedly hit Nomusa Sibanda from Nguboyenja suburb with two stones on her forehead and mouth and she fell unconscious.

The incident happened on Saturday.

It was not disclosed in court why Ncube hit his sister who died on admission at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Ncube yesterday appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a charge of murder.

Ncube, through his lawyer Ms Dzikamani Ncube of Job Sibanda and Associates legal practitioners, pleaded with the court to grant him bail.

The State did not oppose bail and Mr Tashaya remanded him out of custody to April 12, 2017.

The magistrate did not ask Ncube to plead but ordered him continue residing in Cowdray Park.

“You are ordered to pay $100 bail and you are supposed to report to your nearest police station every Friday. Do not interfere with State witnesses,” said Mr Tashaya.

Prosecuting, Ms Leane Nkomo said on March 25, police arrested Ncube after he hit the deceased with stones.

Ms Nkomo said the stones would be produced in court as evidence.The Chronicle