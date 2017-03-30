Jose Mourinho speaks out over Manchester United’s interest for ‘absurd’ Neymar

By Tom Olver | Metro |

Jose Mourinho has spoken out amid speculation Manchester United are lining up a sensational move for Neymar in the summer transfer window.

Neymar has scored 99 goals in 172 appearances for Barcelona since making his debut for the Catalan giants back in 2013 but the 25-year-old has been heavily linked with the Red Devils in recent weeks.

Reports suggest United are prepared to meet the Brazilian’s mammoth £173million release clause but Jose Mourinho has played down their chances of landing the Barca superstar.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Mourinho explained: ‘I always try to be objective and pragmatic with the clubs and ask the clubs for what can be given to me.

‘Neymar is absurd. A club like Barcelona cannot and will not lose Neymar.

‘Although [Lionel] Messi is still a young player with years to go – he is still playing well at the age of 30 – but Neymar will be Barcelona’s great player after Messi.

‘We will not break into the vault. I think it is impossible.’