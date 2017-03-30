The Fresh Prince’s original Aunt Viv slammed ‘so called reunion photo’

By Rebecca Lewis for Metro.co.uk

Janet Hubert, the actress who played the original Aunt Vivian in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air has slammed the recent reunion pictures featuring Will Smith, suggesting there will ‘never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince’ and branding Alfonso Ribeiro a ‘media hoe’.

In a post shared on her professional Facebook page and now deleted, Janet wrote: ‘I know the media hoe Alfonso Ribeiro has posted his so called reunion photo.

‘Folks keep telling me about it. He was always the a– wipe for Will. There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level.’

Janet played Aunt Viv for four years between 1989 and 1993 until she left following disagreements between herself and Will; Daphne Maxwell Reid replaced her until the show’s end in 1996.

However Janet confirmed that although she is ‘not offended in the least, by this photo’ because it was for a charity event for Karyn Parsons, it did ‘however prompt me to take some meetings in Hollywood to pitch my memoir PERFECTION IS NOT A SITCOM MOM, and tell of the behind the scenes story before I leave this earth’.

Oh bring on the goss, Janet.

Alfonso, who played Carlton Banks on the show, shared a snap of the special occasion on Tuesday.

‘Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete,’ he wrote, referencing the death of Avery, who played Uncle Phil, in 2014.

Will later shared his own picture, writing: ‘Lunch with my BFF’s… I missed my Uncle Phil today.’

Janet has previously spoken of her dislike for Will, telling TMZ in 2011: ‘There will never be a reunion as I will never do anything with an a****** like Will Smith. He is still an egomaniac and has not grown up.

‘This constant reunion will never ever happen in my lifetime unless there is an apology. He doesn’t know the word.’