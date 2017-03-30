Doc Vikela, Gonyeti to make Gweru laugh

By Lovemore Zigara

Award-winning comedian Doc Vikela, Samantha ‘Gonyeti’ Kureya and rising star Kadem will be in Gweru on Saturday where they are billed to perform at the Hut Restaurant.

The April Fools’ Day comedy gig is part of the trio’s national stand-up comedy tour.

The tour which started in Harare will take them to other towns such as Kadoma, Karoi, Victoria Falls and Bulawayo.

Coordinator of the Gweru comedy night, Justice Madaka who manages the restaurant said: “Gweru is a small town that has been starved of good entertainment. We’re hosting the comedy night as a way of thanking our customers, as well as reaching out to new ones.”

“I want to assure Gweru comedy lovers that this is not an April Fools’ Day prank as the three comedians have confirmed they’re coming.”

This will be one of the first major comedy gigs in Gweru which has mainly been exposed to the likes of Clive Chigubhu who performed at the same venue last month.

Apart from Chigubhu, comedy enthusiasts have been entertained by Carl Joshua Ncube when he was on a mission to break the Guinness world record of the longest stretch of comedy performances in one week.

“We don’t want comedy to be a once off thing in Gweru. As an upmarket restaurant which serves western and traditional dishes, we want to offer our clientele entertainment that’s of the same quality as our dishes.

"Comedy shows will therefore be a permanent feature on The Hut's calendar," said Madaka.