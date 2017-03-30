Couple caged 24yrs for kidnapping, rape

By Amanda Chikari

A Zvishavane couple has been sentenced to a combined 24 years in prison for kidnapping a 14-year-old girl who was later raped by the husband with the wife’s assistance.

Philemon Tauze Moyo (31) and his wife Netsai Sibanda (26) of Mhike Village under Chief Mazvihwa, were convicted on their own pleas by Gweru regional Magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire.

Moyo was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment while his wife was sentenced to nine years.

He will, however, serve an effective 12 years in prison after three years were suspended on condition of good behaviour and his wife will serve an effective six years after she also had three years suspended.

Prosecuting, Mr Lloyd Mavhiza said on January 25 at around 7AM, Sibanda approached the complainant who was on her way to Matoti Village.

She asked her to accompany her to her homestead saying she wanted to give her something that she had kept for her.

“The complainant agreed and when they reached the homestead, Sibanda asked her if she could put up for the night saying her husband would be away,” said Mr Mavhiza.

“At around 8PM that night, the accused was told to sleep in the same bedroom hut with the couple. During the night, Tauze woke up and started caressing the complainant.”

He said the complainant resisted before Sibanda woke up, grabbed and pinned her down and Tauze raped her once. The Chronicle