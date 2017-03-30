Chelsea target Alexis Sanchez insists he wants to stay in London if he leaves Arsenal

By Sean Kearns | Metro |

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has fueled speculation that he could join Chelsea by insisting he wants to stay in London if he leaves the Gunners.

The Chilean has 14 months to run on his existing deal at the Emirates and the Gunners are resigned to losing the former Barcelona star this summer.

Sanchez, 28, has rejected two new deals at the club and the Gunners have slapped a £50million price tag on the forward.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has identified Sanchez as a priority target for the Blues and Sanchez has fueled rumours he could move to Stamford Bridge by revealing he wants to stay in London if he leaves the Gunners.

‘I am happy in London and I hope to finish my contract at Arsenal,’ Sanchez said at a press event in Santiago.

‘I want to stay in a winning team and keep playing in the same city. I want to play in a team that has aspirations

‘I’m 28 years old, I still have a lot ahead of me. I am a player who takes great care of himself.’

Though the Gunners would prefer to sell abroad rather than loss Sanchez to a Premier League rival, the Chilean could force the club’s hands this summer.

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the forward but if Sanchez prefers to stay in London than he could theoretically see out his contract with the Gunners before joining Chelsea.

Sanchez was left out of Arsenal’s starting line-up to play Liverpool earlier this month after a training ground bust-up.

The Chilean stormed off during a session at the club’s London Colney base and his attitude has been questioned in recent marks after a string of tantrums.