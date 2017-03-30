Antonio Conte in disagreement with Chelsea’s board over Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata

Antonio Conte is at odds with Chelsea’s hierarchy over which striker to sign this summer, according to reports.

The Sun claims that Antonio Conte’s preference is to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.

But technical director Michael Emenalo wants to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton and is arguing that the Belgian’s experience of the Premier League should play a factor in the club’s decision.

The Premier League leaders will spend £70 million a new striker, with Morata and Lukaku the two most realistic options.

The report also claims that Diego Costa is expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.

Tianjin Quanjian failed with a £90 million offer for the Spain international in the January window but are expected to reignite their interest this summer.

Costa has also become increasingly vocal about this potentially being his last campaign at Stamford Bridge.

‘Anything can happen. Why not? You never know,’ he told El Larguero last week.

‘Now I’m happy at Chelsea but if tomorrow the Chinese come and Chelsea tell me I have to go, I will no longer want to stay with them.’ Metro