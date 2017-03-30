‘Air Zim pilots frustrated’

By Blessings Mashaya

Air Zimbabwe pilots are working under appalling conditions, Parliament has been told.

Presenting a parliamentary portfolio committee report on Transport and Infrastructural Development, chairperson of the committee Dexter Nduna said the poor working conditions had fast- tracked brain drain.

“The pilots noted with concern the lack of job security arising from the fact that they did not have proper working contracts but were paid what was termed a ‘working allowance.’

“In addition, there was no visible commitment from management to retain the skilled manpower.”

There was generally low morale among both pilots and air traffic controllers.

“This was exacerbated by management’s apathetic attitude towards staff welfare issues typified by delayed responses to the concerns of staff,” the report said.

The underlying frustration was exacerbated by the apparent lack of engagement at policy level.

“For instance, where other airlines are jealously protected by their governments, Zimbabwe had granted licences to new airlines to ply exactly the same routes that Air Zimbabwe plies, which was unheard of in the industry,” he said.

The Chegutu West Zanu PF MP said pilots called for a secondary surveillance radar and modern state-of-the-art equipment.

He also said that the pilots were concerned Air Zimbabwe had no substantive management for over three years, with the chief executive officer holding the post in an acting capacity. Daily News