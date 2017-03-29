Ryanair selling flights for £3 – but you have to book now

By Georgia Diebelius | Metro |

If you’ve got some holiday to use up and fancy going away on the cheap (and we mean cheap), then get out your wallet.

Ryanair has launched a massive sale, with hundreds of seats at prices less than a scratchcard.

For just £2.99, the low-cost airline is flogging tickets to Oslo, Bordeaux and Brittany.

The offer does just apply to specific dates, but if you can get the time off work then its available to you today.

However, spaces are limited… so act fast.

Flying from London Stansted, travellers can jet over to Bordeaux in France for just £2.99 on April 4.

And if you fancy going in May, you still can – for £4.99.

Those free on April 5 can fly to the likes of Brive in France, or Oslo Torp in Norway.

And, yes, you guessed it – it won’t cost you more than £3.

Dinard in the French seaside is also offering trips with flight options for under £3.

Those willing to slash out a little more (£7.99) can visit Toulouse and Strasbourg in France, as well as Basel in Switzerland.

Result.