Mshoza in skin lightening drama

Controversial South African singer, Mshoza is embroiled in a money drama concerning the skin lightening products she is selling.

Sowetan reported that one of Mshoza’s customers wasn’t happy with Mshoza as she still owes her money for products she never received.

According to the paper, Priya Korshal had bought skin lightening products from Mshoza in December and still hasn’t received them and Mshoza has been avoiding her and allegedly blocked her calls.

According to Mshoza she couldn’t deliver the skin lighting products because her supplier didn’t deliver on their promise but instead scammed her.

“I have had to pay people back from my own pocket and Priya will get her money,” Mshoza says.— Dailysun.