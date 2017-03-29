Local comedians spread wings

By Tawanda Marwizi

Stand-up comedy is gaining ground in Zimbabwe with the comedians bagging several awards as well as getting shows.

The genre can now attract hundreds of people in several venues in the capital.

In that light comedians are now spreading wings performing in different cities.

This weekend comedians Doc Vikela, Gonyeti and Kadem performs at The Hut Restaurant in Gweru.

Doc Vikela said he is happy about the development of stand-up comedy in Zimbabwe.

“Comedy is growing in Zimbabwe and the coming of different comedians brings a new dimension to the genre,” he said.

He said performing in different cities was a way of taking it to another level.

“People from different parts of the country should be familiarised to the comedians and Gweru will be on fire Saturday,” he said.

He want people to familiarise with the genre and they were selecting some of the best venues in the cities.

“We will not end it in Gweru but in several cities across the country. We wish to take it further,” he said.

Gonyeti, born Samantha Kureya, has managed to be on top of her game.

She has become a darling of many comedy lovers and makes sure she leaves merrymakers satisfied.

The Hut Restaurant is an up market place that dishes out traditional meals.

Owner of the place Justice Madaka said it was good hosting the popular comedians in Gweru.

“Ours is a fairly new classy restaurant that offers wide range of western and traditional dishes. We also offer private consummates such as birthdays, luncheons, weddings, daily food catering among others,” he said.

He said they have brought the comedians to the place as a way of thanking people in Gweru for their support.

“People need to laugh and enjoy as a way of thanking them for their support. I am glad the show is getting some serious positive responses,” he said. The Herald