‘Joe Mafela died a free man’

By the time Joe Mafela died, he had already done everything he could in the entertainment industry.

This was what family representative Peter Ntamu said at the memorial service held for the popular actor at the SABC studios in Auckland Park, Joburg on Monday.

“The songs he was supposed to write, he wrote. We’re comforted because he died empty.”

Peter said Joe, who had just returned from a cruise with his wife at the time of his death, was a simple man who was dedicated to his family.

Jerry Phele, Lillian Dube, Mara Louw, David Phetoe and Mzwakhe Mbuli were among the celebrities who attended the service.

There was more laughter and dancing than crying in the packed auditorium as the speakers shared their memories of Joe.

Veteran actor Sam Phillips said when Joe died, they were planning a project together.

He said he got to know Joe’s work through repeats of his old shows.

He said the SABC might have been broadcasting them to cover the fact that it was not producing enough new material.

“I have a script that has been collecting dust at the SABC for 15 years.”

SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago said when Joe died he was shooting a TV licence advert.

He said the SABC was airing repeats because it wanted people to learn from old talent.

Phele said: “About three weeks ago, Joe told me something was bothering him. He said the industry is full of people who can’t act and who just follow the money. The Chronicle