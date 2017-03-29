Harare deputy mayor resigns

By Helen Kadirire

Harare deputy mayor Christopher Mbanga has resigned following allegations of his continued support of Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

Mbanga was suspended last year by the MDC provincial leadership — led by Eric Murai — after he sided with Kasukuwere over the expulsion of embattled town clerk James Mushore from Town House.

In a March 24 letter to MDC secretary general Douglas Mwonzora, Mbanga, however, said he would continue being a councillor in his Highlands ward.

“You will recall that there have been incessant pressures and controversies surrounding my continued tenure as deputy mayor of the city and I was supposed to go to a hearing which never materialised.

“That is now water under the bridge.

“In the meantime, I will write and advise the local authorities to initiate my replacement according to the law,” he said.

Mbanga took over the post after it was left vacant following the death of Thomas Muzuva in 2015.

Mwonzora confirmed Mbanga’s resignation.

“The national standing committee will decide whether they will accept his resignation or not. The disciplinary hearing he mentioned that was supposed to happen last year was ignored on compassionate grounds following the death of his wife,” Mwonzora said, adding the Mushore allegations were not part of the reasons why Mbanga had decided to resign.

He said the committee would determine Mbanga’s fate today.

Last year, Mbanga was recalled by the party’s provincial leadership after failing to support the appointment of Mushore.

Mbanga defied the directive and continued with his duties as deputy mayor.

He later acted as mayor for two months after Bernard Manyenyeni had been suspended by Kasukuwere for alleged insubordination.

The province later resolved to fire Mbanga.

But he defiantly continued with his duties. Daily News