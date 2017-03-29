Granny, 78, nabbed over lover’s ‘murder’

By Tendai Kamhungira

A married 78-year-old woman, who had sex in the bush with her 65-year-old boyfriend before allegedly murdering him by pulling his privates after an altercation, has been dragged to the High Court facing murder charges.

Meddas Hamadziripi, from Pfungwe, ran out of luck in 2015 after she was forced to confess her best kept secret following a traditional ceremony graced by traditional healers — popularly known as Tsikamutandas.

She, however, denied intentionally murdering Norman Gunduza when she appeared before High Court judge Clement Phiri on Monday.

Prosecutor Austin Muzivi told the court that the couple — both married — met on December 2, 2013 along Chipokoteke River in Chaparapata village, under chief Chinyerere, and had sexual intercourse twice.

“A misunderstanding arose when accused asked for money to buy soap and her general upkeep from (the now) deceased. This infuriated the deceased who then slapped accused once on the right cheek with an open hand,” Muzivi said, adding that Hamadziripi went on to grab Gunduza’s privates and pulled them, leading to his death.

According to State papers, Gunduza’s body was found three days later and doctors failed to determine the cause of death considering that his body was now in a state of decomposition.

However, in her defence, Hamadziripi, who is represented by Linos Mazonde, said she acted in self-defence after Gunduza was the first to attack her for demanding money to buy soap.

She said a week before the incident, she had contracted Gunduza to make a hoe handle for her and sharpen it as well.

After four days, Gunduza visited Hamadziripi to tell her that her hoe was ready for collection.

She said she proceeded to Gunduza’s homestead but along the way, the now deceased stopped her demanding sex, while she insisted on having her hoe back.

“He replied that he first wanted to sleep with me that day. I told him that I was old…that I was no longer menstruating and I no longer loved men. He insisted and got hold of me by the hand. I noticed that he was drunk from an illicit brew called kachasu.

“We grappled all the way to the stream. I told him…that we had loved one another a long time ago and that was over. I got tired eventually from grappling with him and we had sexual intercourse twice at the stream,” Hamadziripi said.

She said a scuffle arose when he slapped her after she demanded money to buy some soap, leading to her pulling his privates.

“I only pulled his privates once after he hit me. I was defending myself. I did not foresee that my actions were likely to cause death.

“I do not know what killed him. I left him alive at the scene,” Hamadziripi said. Daily News