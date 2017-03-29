Former CAPS United owner Twine Phiri jailed over child upkeep

By Fungai Lupande

Former CAPS United owner Twine Phiri was yesterday sentenced to four months in prison for defaulting on close to $5 000 in maintenance fees.

Harare magistrate Miss Joy Chikodzore suspended the sentence for five years on condition that he pays $500 and deposits $1 226 into his ex-wife Keresiya Phiri’s bank account.

It was alleged that Phiri paid $900 in January this year and defaulted January and February maintenance fees amounting to $4 926 as at February 28.

The court was, however, told that Phiri (49) had already paid $3 200 towards settling his arrears.

Two weeks ago, Phiri was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment by magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube on separate maintenance arrears of $24 000.

The sentence was wholly suspended on condition that he clears the arrears by May 30 this year. It was alleged that on February 27, 2014 and at Chitungwiza Civil Court, Phiri was ordered to pay maintenance fees of $2 913 per month for three children he fathered with Keresiya (42) with effect from March 31 that year.

It is alleged that the same court ordered him to buy uniforms twice a year for the three children and to cater for medical expenses when the need arises.

The court heard that Phiri only managed to pay $3 600 from April 2016 to November this year for maintenance, medical expenses and school uniforms.

It is alleged that he was supposed to pay $24 280 for the same period.

The court heard that Phiri’s arrears are $20 680 as at November 30.

He has two more pending maintenance cases. The Herald