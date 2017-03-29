Chiyangwa refutes Caf post claims

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) president Philip Chiyangwa has refuted reports circulating on social media that he has been appointed Caf secretary-general.

The Caf secretary-general post fell vacant when Hicham El Amrani of Morocco resigned at the weekend, a week after elections that swept long-standing president Issa Hayatou from power.

The 37-year-old, who had served as secretary-general for the past six years, gave no reason for his decision.

“I understand that there is a story circulating on social media insinuating that I have been appointed to the position of Caf secretary-general. There is no such development and these are absolute falsehoods,” said Chiyangwa.

“A Caf secretary-general is the head of Caf’s secretariat and a full-time employee of the confederation. This is an inferior position to the ones I hold now, therefore, I do not harbour any ambitions whatsoever of landing that position.

“Above all, I currently hold far more superior positions to the vacant post. I am the president of both the Zimbabwe Football Association and Cosafa and it will be illogical for me to be appointed as the Caf secretary-general.

“I am also an advisor to the Caf president, who is also the vice-president of the Federation of International Football Associations (Fifa); zvidiki here izvozvo? (Are those small responsibilities?)The Chronicle