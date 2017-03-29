Chelsea plan £300,000-a-week contract offer for Eden Hazard

Chelsea want to make Eden Hazard the Premier League’s highest-paid player, according to reports.

Paul Pogba is currently the division’s top earner with his £290,000-a-week deal with Manchester United.

But The Sun claims that the Premier League leaders will open talks next month over a new £300,000-a-week contract for the Belgium international.

It’s claimed that Chelsea are keen to push ahead with talks following fresh reports of that the forward is one of Real Madrid’s priority transfer targets this summer.

The report also claims that Chelsea are confident that they can keep Hazard, and have promised the Belgian that Antonio Conte’s squad will be significantly strengthened to cope with the demands of Champions League football next season.

Speaking on Tuesday, former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon, who signed Arjen Robben from Chelsea in 2007, admits Hazard would need to spark a transfer himself if he were to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

‘First of all the player must decide to leave. That is what happens with top players,’ Calderon told Sky Sports.

‘I had that experience with Cristiano Ronaldo and Arjen Robben when I signed him from Chelsea. They have to say they want to leave. That is the first premise to getting a deal done.

‘As I said the bar has been set very high with Pogba going for more than €100m so I guess Chelsea will be trying to get a lot of money for him because he is a fantastic player.’ Metro